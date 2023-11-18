Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Andy Missan Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.54. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Archer Aviation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

