Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,396,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 944,626 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $14.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AROC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Archrock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AROC

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Archrock by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,158,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 533,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Archrock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Archrock by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Archrock by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,714,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,803,000 after buying an additional 527,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.