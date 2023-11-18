Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 874,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCO opened at $11.29 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $2,946,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

