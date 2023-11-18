Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Laura A. Williams Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ardelyx Stock Up 7.4 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

