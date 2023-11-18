Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,141,651.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 7,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,141,651.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 and have sold 720,874 shares valued at $75,082,110. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $107.06 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

