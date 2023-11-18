Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

ARTL opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

