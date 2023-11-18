Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 19,412 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 19,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $92,983.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $4.68 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arteris by 89.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

