Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $58.41 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 117,181 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $58,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.92. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

