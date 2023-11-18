Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,441 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.23% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $57,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

MTSI stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $85.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

