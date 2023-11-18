Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 1,462,196 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,462,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,926,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Roblox by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Roblox by 55.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.