Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of Lamar Advertising worth $73,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 257.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after buying an additional 376,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.5 %
LAMR stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.40.
Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.
