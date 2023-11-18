Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of Lamar Advertising worth $73,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 257.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after buying an additional 376,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.5 %

LAMR stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.