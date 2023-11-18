Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Omnicom Group worth $62,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $79.06 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

