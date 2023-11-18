Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Down 8.6%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $203.68 and last traded at $203.68. Approximately 59,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 205,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.92. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $256,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $950,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

