Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Aspen Pharmacare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

