AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lessened by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

AZN stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.