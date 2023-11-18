Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $11,205.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,843.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Astrotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $7.76 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 881.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Astrotech
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astrotech
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.