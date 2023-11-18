Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $11,205.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,843.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Astrotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $7.76 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 881.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 22.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

