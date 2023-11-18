Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

ASUR opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 340,177 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 242.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 671,830 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 12.0% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 864,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.