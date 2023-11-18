Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,667 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Aterian worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aterian by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aterian by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

