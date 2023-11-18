Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 495,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,103. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 282.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $82,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
