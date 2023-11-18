Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $47.44. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanta Braves
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.