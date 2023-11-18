Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 205 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $38,189.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,776,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $241,385.85.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $420,660.00.
- On Monday, August 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $574,065.90.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TEAM opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $215.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.