ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ATNI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATNI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.87 million, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.43. ATN International has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $191.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

