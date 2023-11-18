Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

