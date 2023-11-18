Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Atossa Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atossa Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.