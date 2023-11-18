Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auddia in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUUD
Auddia Price Performance
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUUD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Auddia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.
About Auddia
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.