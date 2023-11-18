Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auddia in a report on Thursday.

Auddia Price Performance

NASDAQ AUUD opened at $0.21 on Friday. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUUD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Auddia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Stories

