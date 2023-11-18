authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $132,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,290.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUID. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of authID by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

authID Stock Down 4.3 %

About authID

AUID stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. authID has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Stories

