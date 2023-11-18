Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

CDMO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.26 million, a P/E ratio of -138.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avid Bioservices

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,330 shares of company stock worth $39,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.