AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Daniel Drees Sells 11,021 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $107,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 517,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,368.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

