Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 540,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 170.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.26. 407,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,277. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $153.55 and a one year high of $251.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $21.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.