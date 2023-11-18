AXS Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,421,040,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.53. 8,462,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958,044. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.