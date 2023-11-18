AXS Investments LLC Buys 6,877 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1,698.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 15.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.08. 5,007,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

