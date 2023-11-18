AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $16.22 during trading hours on Friday. 1,293,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,380. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

