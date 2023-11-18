AXS Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 537,701 shares of company stock worth $73,781,416. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.15. 3,796,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

