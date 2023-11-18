AXS Investments LLC Has $971,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.80.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,268 shares of company stock worth $18,182,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,042.27. 101,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,615. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $568.38 and a 1-year high of $1,046.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $906.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

