AXS Investments LLC Invests $889,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,634. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

