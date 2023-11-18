AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

REM traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.28. 153,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $627.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

