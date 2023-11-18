AXS Investments LLC Raises Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.41% of GrowGeneration worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,532 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 158.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 106.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 38,891 shares in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. 3,403,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.06.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

