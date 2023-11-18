AXS Investments LLC Sells 136 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 133.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after acquiring an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.66. 1,013,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.45 and its 200-day moving average is $221.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of -482.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

