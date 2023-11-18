AXS Investments LLC Sells 56,450 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,450 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 1,387,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 8,771,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,929,829. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

