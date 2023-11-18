AXS Investments LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,587 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643,171 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,318,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,528,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,119,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,055 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,533,000 after purchasing an additional 77,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,071,000 after buying an additional 137,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,973,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $64.69. 478,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,215. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

