AXS Investments LLC Takes $884,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $183.11. 633,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.11. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

