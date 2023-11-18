AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,193 shares of company stock worth $21,265,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $38.37. 18,255,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,505,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

