Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZTA. Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -306.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,360,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

