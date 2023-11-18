B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,567,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $29,029,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

