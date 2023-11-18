Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Glen Dawson Roane Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.28, for a total value of C$392,750.00.

Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.52, for a total value of C$405,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$396,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$39.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.01. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$24.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.