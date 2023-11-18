Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Update

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 45.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Badger Meter by 20.9% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.31.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

