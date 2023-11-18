Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BGEU)

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BGEU stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The stock has a market cap of £308.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,228.57 and a beta of 1.01. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 75.38 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.40 ($1.26).
About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust
Featured Articles
