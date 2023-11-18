Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSVN. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $223.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter worth $557,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter worth $247,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

