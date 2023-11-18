BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKU. Compass Point raised their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

