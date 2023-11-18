Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 91,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 583 shares of company stock valued at $15,293. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 12,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.73. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.77%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

