Barclays Begins Coverage on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of AL opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

